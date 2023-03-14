Menu

Comments

Crime

Toronto suspect charged after woman reports sexual assault, forcible confinement

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 9:38 am
Jose Mario Guilombo, 64. View image in full screen
Jose Mario Guilombo, 64. Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto police say a man has been charged after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted during meetings for an organization.

Police said between Feb. 25 and March 1, a woman attended the Canadian Human Rights International Organization (CHRIO) where she met the suspect on multiple occasions for meetings.

Investigators allege the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the woman during the meetings.

Woman reportedly sexually assaulted by man with firearm in Toronto: police

A few days later, on March 9, police charged 64-year-old Jose Mario Guilombo with five counts of sexual assault and two counts of forcible confinement.

Police have released his photo because they said they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultAssaultToronto Sexual AssaultToronto sex assaultCanadian Human Rights International OrganizationCHRIOJose Mario Guilombo
