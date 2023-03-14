Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd arrest after shots fired at residence in Marmora in October 2022: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 9:41 am
Central Hastings OPP have arrested a second suspect as part of an investigation into shots being fired at a residence in Marmora on Oct. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP have arrested a second suspect as part of an investigation into shots being fired at a residence in Marmora on Oct. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A second person has been arrested in connection with shots being fired at a residence in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake in October 2022.

Central Hastings OPP say the incident occurred on Oct. 2 in the area of Lajoie Road in the village of Marmora, about 60 kilometres east of Peterborough.

One man was initially arrested following a search of the area.

Read more: Man arrested for firing gun at residence in Marmora, OPP say

On Tuesday morning, police said their investigation led to the arrest of a second suspect.

Trending Now

Christine Landry, 39, of Deseronto, Ont., was charged with careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a loaded or restricted firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on March 16.

More on Crime
ShootingShots firedCentral Hastings OPPMarmoraMarmora And LakeLajoie Roadmarmora shootinghouse struck by gunfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers