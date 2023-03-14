2nd arrest after shots fired at residence in Marmora in October 2022: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A second person has been arrested in connection with shots being fired at a residence in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake in October 2022.

Central Hastings OPP say the incident occurred on Oct. 2 in the area of Lajoie Road in the village of Marmora, about 60 kilometres east of Peterborough.

One man was initially arrested following a search of the area.

On Tuesday morning, police said their investigation led to the arrest of a second suspect.

Christine Landry, 39, of Deseronto, Ont., was charged with careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a loaded or restricted firearm.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on March 16.