Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Toronto, 1 in custody

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man has been taken to hospital after stabbing in the downtown area on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Queen and Sherbourne streets at around 7:23 a.m. for repots of a stabbing.

Police said a man was stabbed and another person has been arrested and in custody.

Read more: Toronto police investigate reports woman wearing hijab threatened with a knife on subway

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

STABBING:(UPDATE)

Queen St. E & Sherbourne St

7:23 am

-man has been transported to hospital by Medics#GO570467

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 14, 2023