Crime

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Toronto, 1 in custody

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 8:09 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News
Toronto police say a man has been taken to hospital after stabbing in the downtown area on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Queen and Sherbourne streets at around 7:23 a.m. for repots of a stabbing.

Police said a man was stabbed and another person has been arrested and in custody.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

