Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Toronto, 1 in custody

Toronto police say a man has been taken to hospital after stabbing in the downtown area on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Queen and Sherbourne streets at around 7:23 a.m. for repots of a stabbing.
Police said a man was stabbed and another person has been arrested and in custody.
The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
