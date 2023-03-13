Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victoria cop stabbed with needle as police revive overdose victim

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 9:43 pm
Used needles are shown at a needle exchange in Miami, May 6, 2019. View image in full screen
Used needles are shown at a needle exchange in Miami, May 6, 2019. Lynne Sladky, THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Victoria police are recommending charges against a man who allegedly stabbed an officer with a needle as police tried to revive an overdose victim.

Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, as patrol officers were called to help a person who was overdosing on Mason Street near Quadra Street.

Read more: Woman arrested after stabbing downtown Vancouver security guard with needle: police

Officers administered naloxone nasal spray and began performing CPR on the victim, who was unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Naloxone kits a lifeline in a worsening opiate crisis'
Naloxone kits a lifeline in a worsening opiate crisis

“While officers were providing life-saving medical care to the person, a crowd gathered and began to attempt to intervene in the emergency medical care officers were providing,” VicPD said in a media release Monday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Additional officers attended and began to move the crowd back. One of the officers was then stabbed under the arm with a needle by a man in the crowd.”

Read more: Victoria police warn public after man poked by hidden syringe

Police arrested the man with the needle at the scene, and the officer was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The person who was overdosing regained consciousness, but declined further medical attention from paramedics who arrived at the scene, police said.

Police are recommending charges of obstruction and assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

 

More on Crime
VictoriaOverdoseNaloxoneVictoria policeNeedlejabbed with needlestabbed with needlevictoria police needlevictoria police stabbed needle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers