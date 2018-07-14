Victoria police warn public after man poked by hidden syringe

Victoria police are warning the public after a man was hurt by a syringe hidden inside a hollow fence post.

Officers were called to the 700-block of Yates Street on Friday to find the victim, who said he was poked by the needle after putting his fingers inside the post, which did not have a top.

A man was poked by a syringe hidden inside a hollow fence post in the 700-block of Yates Street yesterday. He received what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. #F1830152 | https://t.co/cDKnQf3Hjn | #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 14, 2018

The officers discovered the needle wedged into the post “such that it could cause harm to someone who inserted his or her fingers into the hollow space,” according to a police statement.

The man’s injuries were considered non-life threatening, and he received medical treatment at the scene.

While it’s not clear whether this syringe was used or filled with any substance, Victoria police said they’ve received several reports of used syringes in “inappropriate locations” over the past year.

This past January, three people were poked by used needles in the span of a week, including a three-year-old child.

Police are reminding the public not to put their fingers in places where their eyes have not yet been.