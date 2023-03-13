Menu

Health

Southern Alberta ‘Mama psychologists’ release bestseller postpartum book

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 7:18 pm
Lethbridge mothers publish postpartum bestseller
A pair of Lethbridge psychologists, and moms, has put pen to paper, bringing light to the challenges that come after childbirth. Jaclyn Kucey connects with the authors to talk about the success of their new book.
With four kids under the age of six between psychologist friends, Chelsea Bodie and Caitlin Slavens bonded over the challenges of motherhood and launched an Instagram page in early 2020 called ‘Mama Psychologists’.

“Where we are at right now, just under 400,000 followers, it really attests to [the fact] moms are searching for that community and some support,” said Slavens.

That online community inspired the duo to collaborate on a book published early this year.

Read more: ‘It doesn’t make you weak’: Father recovering from postpartum depression urges new dads to watch for signs

“A lot of the books that are out there — (the reason) we called it Not your Mothers Postpartum Book — are from our mother’s generation. So the couple decades ago where it doesn’t necessarily talk about postpartum anxiety, like the mental load, like setting boundaries, body image, birth trauma — it’s really missing from that book community,” said Slavens.

Bodie’s firstborn was in the NICU around the time Slavens was experiencing postpartum anxiety.

“We really went through these experiences and found we’re trained to do this, we should know the coping strategies, we should know how to handle these things, and we felt super isolated and alone,” said Bodie. “When we were going through that, we thought we can’t be the only ones.”

Click to play video: 'Keeping a healthy diet postpartum'
Keeping a healthy diet postpartum
Released on Jan. 17, Not Your Mother’s Postpartum Book covers topics like pregnancy loss, intimacy and returning to work post-baby.

Trending Now

Both women already worked in child and adolescent psychology, and added maternal mental health once they became mothers.

They emphasized it was important for them to put out a research-backed book.

Read more: New fathers should be screened for postpartum depression, researchers say

“We really wanted reputable information going out there,” said Bodie.

As the old saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child, and Bodie and Slavens want mother’s to know they are not alone.

“You don’t have to suffer in silence, you don’t have to just push through it. There are resources, there is support, there is education and information out there that can help ease that journey,” said Bodie.

