Two suspects sought in Cambridge, Ont. convenience store robbery: police

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Cambridge, Ont.

Investigators say two men entered the store in the area of Jamieson Parkway and Lardner Street around 2:40 a.m. Monday.

They say both were carrying weapons and approached the counter demanding cash and cigarettes.

Investigators say the pair fled on foot.

They say no one was physically hurt.

Anyone who may have information on this robbery can contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.