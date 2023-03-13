Menu

Crime

Two suspects sought in Cambridge, Ont. convenience store robbery: police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 5:17 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Cambridge, Ont.

Investigators say two men entered the store in the area of Jamieson Parkway and Lardner Street around 2:40 a.m. Monday.

They say both were carrying weapons and approached the counter demanding cash and cigarettes.

Investigators say the pair fled on foot.

Read more: Teen arrested in connection to buy-and-sell robbery in Cambridge, Ont.

They say no one was physically hurt.

Anyone who may have information on this robbery can contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RobberyKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridgeWeaponsSuspectsConvenience Store
