RCMP make arrest after 9-year-old robbed by man with axe in southern Alberta

RCMP arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly robbed a child in Coalhurst, Alta.

Police said at around 4:30 p.m. March 11, officers responded to a report that a man had displayed an axe while taking food from a nine-year-old in the town west of Lethbridge.

“Police were on scene within minutes and arrested the male at a nearby residence,” RCMP said.

According to police, the suspect, 22-year-old Tazzmaine Good Dagger, had been convicted of a similar robbery in Lethbridge and was found to be failing to comply with conditions.

Dagger was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Wednesday.