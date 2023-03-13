RCMP make arrest after 9-year-old robbed by man with axe in southern Alberta

RCMP arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly robbed a child in Coalhurst, Alta.
Police said at around 4:30 p.m. March 11, officers responded to a report that a man had displayed an axe while taking food from a nine-year-old in the town west of Lethbridge.
“Police were on scene within minutes and arrested the male at a nearby residence,” RCMP said.
According to police, the suspect, 22-year-old Tazzmaine Good Dagger, had been convicted of a similar robbery in Lethbridge and was found to be failing to comply with conditions.
Read more: ASIRT investigating 3rd police shooting in Alberta this week after Picture Butte standoff
Dagger was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
He was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Wednesday.
- 12-hour standoff in London, Ont. ends with murder charge, 2 officers shot
- Quebec hockey referee arrested for allegedly assaulting 10-year-old player
- Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members ‘credibly’ accused of child sex abuse
- Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach Randy Downes
Comments