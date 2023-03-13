Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP make arrest after 9-year-old robbed by man with axe in southern Alberta

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 13, 2023 1:51 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. Daryll Dyck, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly robbed a child in Coalhurst, Alta.

Police said at around 4:30 p.m. March 11, officers responded to a report that a man had displayed an axe while taking food from a nine-year-old in the town west of Lethbridge.

“Police were on scene within minutes and arrested the male at a nearby residence,” RCMP said.

According to police, the suspect, 22-year-old Tazzmaine Good Dagger, had been convicted of a similar robbery in Lethbridge and was found to be failing to comply with conditions.

Read more: ASIRT investigating 3rd police shooting in Alberta this week after Picture Butte standoff

Dagger was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Trending Now
Police said there were
Click to play video: 'Mother of Brampton man attacked with axe, machete given honour for bravery'
Mother of Brampton man attacked with axe, machete given honour for bravery
no ongoing public safety concerns as a result of the robbery.

 

More on Crime
Alberta RCMPLethbridgeAlberta crimecoaldaleAlberta rural crimeCoalhurstSouthern Alberta crimechild robbedman with axe
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers