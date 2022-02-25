Menu

Comments

Crime

ASIRT investigating 3rd police shooting in Alberta this week after Picture Butte standoff

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 4:23 pm
ASIRT is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Picture Butte Feb. 24, 2022. View image in full screen
ASIRT is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Picture Butte Feb. 24, 2022. Global News

For the third time this week, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a police shooting, with the latest happening in southern Alberta.

Coaldale RCMP said officers went to a home at 528 Highway Ave. in Picture Butte Thursday afternoon to carry out an arrest warrant and were met by an armed person.

In a news release Friday, RCMP said there was a confrontation, during which an officer fired their gun and the suspect fled into the home.

Officers contained the area and dispatched the RCMP emergency response team.

The suspect surrendered peacefully several hours later and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No RCMP officers were hurt, police said.

ASIRT is now investigating the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting.

Trending Stories

Last Saturday, Calgary police shot and killed a man who allegedly injured a police dog.

Read more: Calgary police chief offers details to clarify events leading up to fatal shooting

Latjor Tuel, 41, died in the shooting.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said Tuesday that Tuel was holding a stick and a knife, adding a witness reported he hit someone with the stick.

In Edmonton on Wednesday evening, police confronted what appeared to be an armed robbery suspect and fired.

A stray bullet struck an innocent bystander in a nearby apartment. The 59-year-old died in hospital.

Read more: ASIRT says imitation firearm recovered from Edmonton fatal police shooting scene

On Friday, ASIRT revealed an imitation firearm was located nearby.

ASIRT is called upon to investigate serious and sensitive matters involving police in Alberta.

Picture Butte is about 30 kilometres north of Lethbridge.

