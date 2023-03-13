Menu

Canada

Quebec hockey referee arrested for allegedly assaulting 10-year-old player

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2023 1:20 pm
A 42-year-old hockey referee was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a young player at the end of a game in the Quebec City area.

Quebec City police spokeswoman Sandra Dion says officers were called to the arena in Ste-Foy at about 9:25 a.m. to respond to the incident, which happened as the teams were heading back to the locker room.

Dion did not say what led to the alleged altercation, but she said the man was arrested after police met with parents and witnesses.

Read more: Quebec major junior hockey to introduce ‘locker room code’ to prevent violent hazing

She said the alleged victim is a boy of around 10 years old and that he wasn’t injured.

The director of operations for Hockey Québec in the Chaudière-Appalaches region called the situation “deplorable,” and assured parents that the local association had responded promptly.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization said the referee was suspended on the spot and will not return to the ice until the police investigation concludes.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

