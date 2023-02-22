Menu

Share

Sports

Quebec legislature holds hearings on violent, sexual hazing in hockey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2023 10:24 am
Scholars call for independent inquiry into sport in Canada
WATCH: Scholars from across Canada and around the world are calling for an independent inquiry into sport in Canada and abuse. They’ve written to Prime Minister Trudeau to say the current system isn’t working. Megan King reports – Jan 29, 2023
Quebec’s legislature is holding hearings Wednesday on violence in hockey hazing rituals and the possibility that similar practices exist in other sports.

A Quebec legislative committee is beginning a one-day hearing to investigate violence during hockey hazing rituals. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
A Quebec legislative committee is beginning a one-day hearing to investigate violence during hockey hazing rituals. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Quebec premier demands explanation from junior hockey league about 'disgusting' abuse

Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Witnesses on Wednesday include representatives from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the Canadian Hockey League, the umbrella organization for the country’s three major junior leagues.

A representative of McGill University, which suspended its football program for a year in 2005 after a student was sexually assaulted with a broom handle during a hazing party, is also scheduled to testify.

Abuse in Canadian sports will face new committee scrutiny after unanimous vote

Exclusive: Widow's 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

The university, which has been asked to speak about past hazing incidents, had initially refused to testify but changed course Tuesday amid criticism from the province’s opposition parties.

Earlier this month, Ontario Superior Court Justice Paul Perell accepted evidence that former players suffered “horrific and despicable and unquestionably criminal acts” at the hands of teammates and staff during initiations. However, he denied a request to certify a class-action lawsuit against the hockey leagues and their teams.

CHL panel finds 'unspoken code of silence' enables misconduct off the ice

Google AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer, sending shares plummeting

Quebec politicsMcGill UniversitySexual violenceCanadian Hockey LeagueQuebec Major Junior Hockey Leaguehazingquebec legislatureAbuse In SportsViolence in SportsSafe sports
© 2023 The Canadian Press

