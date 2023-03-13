Professors begin indefinite general strike at Quebec City’s Université Laval

Send this page to someone via email

An indefinite general strike is underway at Quebec City’s Université Laval, where nearly 1,300 professors are off the job.

The unionized professors went on strike Monday after a negotiation blitz between management and their union did not result in a new contract.

The most recent collective agreement expired on Dec. 1, and the union has made a number of demands including equitable distribution of positions, better administrative supports, better work-life balance and workload management.

The union members voted 94.5 per cent in favour of a strike mandate during a meeting on March 2, when nearly three-quarters of members were present.

The university has posted on its website a list of courses and activities that will be affected by the strike.