Canada

Professors begin indefinite general strike at Quebec City’s Université Laval

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2023 12:46 pm
An indefinite general strike is underway at Quebec City’s Université Laval, where nearly 1,300 professors are off the job.

The unionized professors went on strike Monday after a negotiation blitz between management and their union did not result in a new contract.

The most recent collective agreement expired on Dec. 1, and the union has made a number of demands including equitable distribution of positions, better administrative supports, better work-life balance and workload management.

Strike ends as Dalhousie University, workers reach agreement

The union members voted 94.5 per cent in favour of a strike mandate during a meeting on March 2, when nearly three-quarters of members were present.

Trending Now

The university has posted on its website a list of courses and activities that will be affected by the strike.

