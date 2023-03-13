Menu

Fire

Fire severely damages courthouse in Golden, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 12:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Firefighter injured in Golden courthouse fire'
Firefighter injured in Golden courthouse fire
WATCH: Fire crews are battling a blaze at the courthouse in Golden, B.C., Monday morning.
A fire severely damaged the courthouse in Golden B.C., early Monday morning.

The Golden Fire Department said crews responded to the building on Park Drive around 3:30 a.m.

The structure burned for a number of hours while crews sprayed the building down.

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries fighting the fire and was taken to the Cranbrook Hospital according to the Golden Fire Department.

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Click to play video: 'First Nations’ emergencies boot camp becomes two-way learning experience'
First Nations’ emergencies boot camp becomes two-way learning experience

The building houses the community’s provincial courthouse but no cases were scheduled to be heard Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

– with files from The Canadian Press

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

