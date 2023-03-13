Fire severely damages courthouse in Golden, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A fire severely damaged the courthouse in Golden B.C., early Monday morning.

The Golden Fire Department said crews responded to the building on Park Drive around 3:30 a.m.

The structure burned for a number of hours while crews sprayed the building down.

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries fighting the fire and was taken to the Cranbrook Hospital according to the Golden Fire Department.

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

2:03 First Nations’ emergencies boot camp becomes two-way learning experience

The building houses the community’s provincial courthouse but no cases were scheduled to be heard Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

– with files from The Canadian Press