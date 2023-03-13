Menu

Canada

N.S. says it will spend a record $1.6 billion on infrastructure in coming year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2023 11:02 am
Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government says it will spend $1.62 billion on its capital plan in the coming year, the largest single-year infrastructure budget in the province’s history.

Finance Minister Allan MacMaster said in a statement that the province’s planned 2023-24 spending on highways, schools, hospitals and land reflects the needs of Nova Scotia’s growing population.

Last year the government budgeted spending of more than $1.58 billion. For the year beginning April 1, Nova Scotia will spend $275.1 million on the province’s two biggest hospital projects: the Halifax Infirmary expansion and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality health-care redevelopment.

Read more: Patient of Halifax clinic slated for closure worries about future with no family doctor

It will also spend $91 million on other medical facility upgrades in Bridgewater, Pugwash, Yarmouth and Halifax.

The province plans to spend $498.5 million on its five-year highway improvement plan, which includes $60 million more than last year for secondary highways and $15 million more for gravel roads.

As well, $240.8 million is budgeted to build and renovate schools in Nova Scotia, which includes an increase of $24 million for repairs and $40 million for new modular units.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

