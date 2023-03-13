1 injured after snowmobile strikes tree in Minden Hills Township: OPP

One person was taken to hospital following a snowmobile crash in Minden Hills Township on Saturday night.
According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 11:25 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a snowmobile striking a tree along Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs Trail B112 off Highway 118.
OPP say the driver of the snowmobile was transported to a hospital. Their condition is not yet known.
OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.
It’s the second serious snowmobile crash on an OFSC trail within four days as Haliburton Highlands emergency crews responded to a crash on March 7 in Algonquin Highlands.
