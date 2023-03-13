1 injured after snowmobile strikes tree in Minden Hills Township: OPP

See more sharing options

One person was taken to hospital following a snowmobile crash in Minden Hills Township on Saturday night.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 11:25 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a snowmobile striking a tree along Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs Trail B112 off Highway 118.

OPP say the driver of the snowmobile was transported to a hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

The #HHOPP are investigating a serious collision involving a snowmobile that possibly struck a tree on March 11, around 11:23pm, on OFSC Trail B112 off Highway 118 in @twpmindenhills.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators are on scene and the investigation remains on going.^rs pic.twitter.com/YUlbDvMyiO — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) March 12, 2023

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

It’s the second serious snowmobile crash on an OFSC trail within four days as Haliburton Highlands emergency crews responded to a crash on March 7 in Algonquin Highlands.