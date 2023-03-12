Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

‘A dire state’: Squamish First Nation faces raw sewage leak into Capilano river

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 12, 2023 5:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Environment Ministry, Squamish Nation responding to Capilano River sewage leak'
Environment Ministry, Squamish Nation responding to Capilano River sewage leak
To a concerning situation on the North shore, especially for the local first nation. Raw sewage is flowing into the Capilano River, believed to be from an apartment complex. And as Catherine Urquhart reports, the Squamish Nation believes it's been happening for several days.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s still unclear how much sewage entered the Capilano River after a leak last week, near Fullerton Avenue in West Vancouver.

The District of North Vancouver reported the sewage was leaving a private property and entering the river through a storm drain outfall pipe.

On Sunday, Squamish First Nation told Global News the raw sewage leak is extremely concerning and could have been happening for an extended period of time.

“We found out a few days ago, yet it was said to be discovered around seven days ago,” said Wilson Williams, Squamish First Nation elected councillor.

“Being here the past couple of days, it’s evident this could have been happening for a long sustained period of time.

“We are in a dire state for this leakage to stop. The smell… it was unbearable to be down by the river for even a few minutes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Environment Ministry, Squamish Nation responding to Capilano River sewage leak

The state of the river on Sunday showed it was quite evident that the sewage is having an impact on the environment, the Squamish First Nation councillor said.

“It’s clearly evident. You can see the stain on the rocks and there is a black cloud in the water,” he said.

More on Science and Tech

“Where the leakage is coming down, it looks like it’s coming from the residence up above. It will be looked at more closely. We are not looking to direct blame, we are looking to stop the leakage and deal with things after that.”

The surrounding area has many public usages, including nearby Ambleside Beach, but more importantly, the Squamish First Nation said the area is used for ceremonies.

“All the users with their families and pets enjoy the water, but for us, in the Squamish Nation, we use it for ceremony, and we fish year round and our families use this water daily,” Williams said.

“We need to know how much damage has been done. It is very concerning.”

Williams said within the last couple of weeks, the Capilano River Hatchery along with the Nation released some salmon fry into the river.

Story continues below advertisement

The salmon’s path to the ocean is directly through the sewage leak.

Read more: Emergency work underway in Squamish, B.C. after sewage station failure

A Squamish Nation’s Ta na wa Yúus ta Stitúyntsam̓ Rights & Title official, Kathleen Edwards, said they are eagerly awaiting water test results and are preparing for bad news.

“Samples have been collected by the B.C. Ministry of Environment. We are taking all the steps just in case it’s the worst case scenario,” Edwards said.

“Any introduction into the waterway is affecting the nation in all kinds of ways: ecological, human health risks, spiritual and emotional for the people. It’s impacting our rights and title, which is constitutionally protected.”

Staff with the environment minister were at the river collecting water samples Friday.

In an email, ministry spokesperson David Karn said the exact source of the leak had not been determined, and that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

The ministry notified relevant agencies and stakeholders, and environmental response officers along with representatives from the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority and District of West Vancouver had been deployed.

Results from the water samples are expected to be released in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement

—- With files from Simon Little

Click to play video: 'District of Squamish wastewater system failure impacts estuary'
District of Squamish wastewater system failure impacts estuary
Related News
BCwest vancouverindigenous rightsBC Salmoncapilano riverCapilanoSewage leakSquamish First NationCapilano River HatcheryWest Vancouver sewage leak
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers