Emergency work underway in Squamish, B.C. after sewage station failure

Emergency work is being done in Squamish, B.C., to avoid major impacts on the area, including homes and the surrounding environment.

According to the District of Squamish, a main manhole has deteriorated at the Queens Way sanitary lift station.

“(The district) has had to intermittently and temporarily divert wastewater into the Squamish Estuary to avoid sewage backups in homes and businesses in Downtown Squamish,” district staff said in a release.

“This diversion is expected to be minimal and short-lived while emergency work to create a bypass line around the Queens Way lift station continues.”

Several sewage vacuum trucks are in Squamish, transporting wastewater from the Main Street lift station to other lift stations nearby.

Crews are hopeful the vacuum trucks will keep up with volume of wastewater to “minimize impacts to the Squamish Estuary,” according to officials.

On Saturday, Squamish residents and businesses were advised to reduce water usage during the emergency work but that has since been lifted Sunday afternoon.

Community members are urged to stay-up-date through updates provided by the district on its website.

“I know that our crews are doing everything they can to prevent a major emergency to the environment, or to homes and businesses, and we appreciate residents’ cooperation to help reduce water use right now while this bypass line is set up,” said District of Squamish Mayor Armand Hurford.

The public is advised to stay clear of the Squamish Estuary and the Cattermole Slough waterways during the emergency work.