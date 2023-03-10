Menu

Headline link
Environment

Environment Ministry, Squamish Nation responding to Capilano River sewage leak

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 9:02 pm
The public is being advised to steer clear of the water in the Capilano River amid a reported sewage leak. View image in full screen
The public is being advised to steer clear of the water in the Capilano River amid a reported sewage leak. Global News
Staff with B.C.’s Ministry of Environment and the Squamish Nation are investigating a sewage leak into the Capilano River.

The nation said the leak appears to begin near Fullerton Avenue in West Vancouver, and posted to Twitter urging the public to stay clear of the river and to avoid fishing, swimming in or entering the water.

Read more: Emergency work underway in Squamish, B.C. after sewage station failure

“This is a central point of connection for the Squamish peoples since time immemorial, sacred waters,” Squamish Nation elected councillor and spokesperson Wilson Williams told Global News.

“When there’s either damage or pollution to the water it directly impacts not only the water but our people. We have a deep connection here, not only fishing but its ceremonial use. It’s used for sacred practices.”

Williams said the nation believes the leak originated in the Woodcroft development. He said it is believed to have been happening for more than five days, but that the nation was only notified Friday.

Trending Now

“We’ve activated our guardians, we’ve activated our rights and title department,” he said, adding that the nation was serving a letter to residents and management at Woodcroft on Friday.

“Who is accountable? Where’s the consultation, where’s the communication?”

Read more: Vernon, B.C. mobile home park plagued by wastewater leak

Staff with the environment minister were at the river collecting water samples Friday.

In an email, ministry spokesperson David Karn said the exact source of the leak had not been determined, and that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

The ministry notified relevant agencies and stakeholders, and environmental response officers along with representatives from the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority and District of West Vancouver had been deployed.

 

