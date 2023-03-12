Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Road closures starting Monday for Phase 2 of East London Link

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 12, 2023 2:27 pm
A map graphic showing all phases of the East London Link. View image in full screen
A map graphic showing all phases of the East London Link. City of London
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of London has announced a few road closures in Old East Village for Phase 2 of construction of the East London Link.

Starting Monday, the following roads will be closed:

  • Dundas Street between Ontario Street and Egerton Street
  • Ontario Street between Dundas Street and King Street
  • King Street between Lyle Street and Ontario Street

Read more: Phase 2 of the London, Ont. Downtown Loop brings road closures and lane restrictions

The City says Rectory Street will remain open for the next few months to maintain access to Dundas Street, but drivers can expect delays at the intersection of King and Rectory streets.

The intersection will be closed later this summer for underground infrastructure work, at which time Hewitt Street will be open to maintain access to Dundas Street.

Story continues below advertisement

These closures are set to be in place until late fall of 2023.

Read more: Lanes reduced on Wellington Street in London, Ont. starting Monday

Local traffic and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout construction for visitors to access businesses in Old East Village.

Those wanting to use the parking lot next to The Market at the Western Fair District can access it from Rectory and Florence streets.

Routes 2, 20 and 94 of the London Transit will be impacted. Detour information is available on the London Transit Commission’s website.

Read more: Things to do for March break 2023 in London, Ont.

The East London Link will revitalize more than 6 km of road from downtown to Fanshawe College.

Trending Now

It’s set to be completed in 2025.

The City says the project will add transportation and transit improvements above ground, while repairing and replacing aging sewers, watermains and other underground infrastructure.

Advertisement
More on Canada
LondonTrafficConstructionCity Of Londonroad closureRoadOLd East Villageeast london linkLondon road closures
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers