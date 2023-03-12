Road closures starting Monday for Phase 2 of East London Link

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London has announced a few road closures in Old East Village for Phase 2 of construction of the East London Link.

Starting Monday, the following roads will be closed:

Dundas Street between Ontario Street and Egerton Street

Ontario Street between Dundas Street and King Street

King Street between Lyle Street and Ontario Street

The City says Rectory Street will remain open for the next few months to maintain access to Dundas Street, but drivers can expect delays at the intersection of King and Rectory streets.

The intersection will be closed later this summer for underground infrastructure work, at which time Hewitt Street will be open to maintain access to Dundas Street.

These closures are set to be in place until late fall of 2023.

Local traffic and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout construction for visitors to access businesses in Old East Village.

Those wanting to use the parking lot next to The Market at the Western Fair District can access it from Rectory and Florence streets.

Routes 2, 20 and 94 of the London Transit will be impacted. Detour information is available on the London Transit Commission’s website.

The East London Link will revitalize more than 6 km of road from downtown to Fanshawe College.

It’s set to be completed in 2025.

The City says the project will add transportation and transit improvements above ground, while repairing and replacing aging sewers, watermains and other underground infrastructure.

Starting Monday, March 13, road closures will be in effect as construction begins for Phase 2 of the East London Link. Learn how your trip may be impacted, and how you'll reach your OEV destinations:https://t.co/4kCNR2wKdV#ldnont pic.twitter.com/jN93jgSr1e — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) March 10, 2023