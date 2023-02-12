Menu

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Lanes reduced on Wellington Street in London, Ont. starting Monday

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 12, 2023 12:05 pm
Starting Monday Feb. 13, lane restrictions will be in place on Wellington Street just north of King Street until Mar. 31. View image in full screen
Starting Monday Feb. 13, lane restrictions will be in place on Wellington Street just north of King Street until Mar. 31. City of London

Starting Monday, Feb. 13, lane restrictions will be in place on Wellington Street, just north of King Street, until March 31.

The City of London says this is to allow for utility work in preparation for construction of the Downtown Loop Phase 3 and Wellington Gateway Phase 1 projects.

Drivers travelling northbound on Wellington Street should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes.

Sidewalk restrictions will be in place. Pedestrians can use a temporary walkway on the east side of Wellington Street.

The London Transit bus stop at Wellington Street just south of Dundas Street will be closed during this time. Transit riders can catch the bus at Queens Avenue and Clarence Street.

