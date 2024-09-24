Menu

Traffic

Semi turning against light and Valley Line LRT collide in southeast Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 24, 2024 2:09 pm
2 min read
There have been two crashes involving the Valley Line LRT in southeast Edmonton in less than 24 hours, and in both cases police said a cyclist and a semi did not obey a red light and caused the train to hit them. Jasmine King reports live from the latest crash at the Whitemud Drive and 75th Street overpass with more.
A collision occurred Tuesday morning when a semi tractor trailer turned against a red light and was hit by an oncoming Valley Line LRT train, Edmonton police said.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on 66/75th Street at the Whitemud Drive overpass.

While the southbound LRT was approaching the Whitemud off ramp, police said the semi turned right against the red light to head north on 75th Street and was hit by the LRT.

The train went off the tracks due to the collision. One person on the LRT was taken to hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

As a result of the crash investigation, the off ramp from Whitemud Drive westbound onto 66/75 Street is currently closed.

This story will be updated when the intersections reopens.

  • A collision between a semi tractor trailer and the Valley Line LRT on 66/75 Street at the Whitemud Drive overpass on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.

The crash came less than a day after another collision involving the same Edmonton LRT line.

Police said on Monday just after 5:30 p.m., there was a crash between a cyclist and the Valley Line at the 82 Avenue/Whyte Avenue crossing.

Police said the LRT was travelling south when a a 49-year-old man on a bicycle going west proceeded against the red light and “made contact” with the driver’s side of the LRT.

EMS took the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A collision between the Valley Line LRT and a cyclist at the 82 Avenue/Whyte Avenue crossing on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. View image in full screen
A collision between the Valley Line LRT and a cyclist at the 82 Avenue/Whyte Avenue crossing on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. Global 1 news helicopter

The 13-kilometre Valley Line southeast from Mill Woods to downtown is different from the city’s original high-floor LRT system that the Edmonton Transit Service operates.

Trending Now

The line features low-floor, urban-styled trains that provide more pedestrian-friendly access with street-level stops.

In residential and commercial areas, embedded tracks are integrated into the established design and traffic flow of the area  — but that integration with existing infrastructure has come with growing pains for drivers.

There have been more than a dozen crashes involving the Valley Line since it opened 10 months ago.

Collison between car, Valley Line LRT prompts questions about no crossing arms

The city and TransEd have said several times before the line opened that drivers would have to get used to not having crossing gates and audible bells in order to stay safe.

The line is built by public-private partnership contractor TransEd, a consortium made up of four companies: engineering firm Bechtel, construction company EllisDon, train builder Alstom (which acquired former builder Bombardier in 2021) and Fengate Asset Management.

TransEd is responsible for designing, constructing, operating and maintaining the line for the next 30 years.

Edmonton police investigating after man ‘shoved’ into path of Valley Line LRT train
