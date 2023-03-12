SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Maple Leafs’ Tavares fined by NHL for slashing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2023 1:02 pm
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares has been fined US$5,000, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.

Tavares was issued the fine for slashing Edmonton Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais in Toronto’s 7-4 win on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 3:41 of the third period and Tavares was assessed a minor penalty.

Tavares assumed position near Edmonton’s net but after multiple pushes from Desharnais, who was behind him, the defenceman’s stick got caught between Tavares’s arms as they ended up next to one another jockeying for position.

After they separated, the Leafs centre hit Desharnais’s right hand with his stick and the defenceman shook his glove off and held his hand as he winced from pain.

Tavares had two goals and an assist in the contest to help Toronto win its second straight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2023.

