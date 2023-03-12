Menu

Fire

Man suffers serious burns in Halton Hills, Ont. fire, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 12, 2023 1:40 pm
Paramedics took a male patient to hospital with serious burns after a fire in Halton Hills, Ont., on Saturday night.

Halton Regional Police said the blaze was reported around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday on Eighth Line.

The residents of the building’s basement unit evacuated before emergency services arrived, police said. However, a male occupant of the building suffered serious burns.

Read more: 2 dead after house fire in Georgetown

Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Halton police are investigating, and the Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

