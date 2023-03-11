Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hazeldean hosts special International Women’s Day Market

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 3:55 pm
A vendor at the Hazeldean International Women's Day Market Saturday, March 11, 2023. View image in full screen
A vendor at the Hazeldean International Women's Day Market Saturday, March 11, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Hazeldean International Women’s Day Market is showcasing local female entrepreneurs at its Saturday market.

The market is made up of about 40 vendors of all ages, from 14-years-old to senior citizens.

“A lot of women in the world get put out of the workforce because they have children, they start their families and then getting back into the workforce is a little harder,” said Kylie Stang, organizer of the Hazeldean Community Artisan Market. “The side hustles that all of these vendors do contribute to their families.”

The market is held every month and gives vendors an opportunity to showcase their work, said Stang.

Read more: Witches Market brings the odd and occult to Edmonton

“It’s really cool to see everyone come together,” she said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

While the vendors are the market’s staple attraction, there are also interactive events throughout the year, from Mother’s Day workshops to Easter egg hunts for the kids in the spring.

Most importantly, Stang emphasized, is the opportunity to support local.

“When you come and you support the businesses here, you’re supporting the face directly behind the business, you’re helping put food on the tables for families and you’re turning dreams into a reality with a lot of these people who wouldn’t otherwise have a platform to sell their products.”

More on Canada
EntrepreneurMARKETShop localInternational Women's DayHazeldeancommunity marketHazeldean Community Artisan MarketHazeldean International Women’s Day Market
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers