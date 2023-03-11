Hazeldean hosts special International Women’s Day Market

Send this page to someone via email

The Hazeldean International Women’s Day Market is showcasing local female entrepreneurs at its Saturday market.

The market is made up of about 40 vendors of all ages, from 14-years-old to senior citizens.

“A lot of women in the world get put out of the workforce because they have children, they start their families and then getting back into the workforce is a little harder,” said Kylie Stang, organizer of the Hazeldean Community Artisan Market. “The side hustles that all of these vendors do contribute to their families.”

The market is held every month and gives vendors an opportunity to showcase their work, said Stang.

“It’s really cool to see everyone come together,” she said.

While the vendors are the market’s staple attraction, there are also interactive events throughout the year, from Mother’s Day workshops to Easter egg hunts for the kids in the spring.

Most importantly, Stang emphasized, is the opportunity to support local.

“When you come and you support the businesses here, you’re supporting the face directly behind the business, you’re helping put food on the tables for families and you’re turning dreams into a reality with a lot of these people who wouldn’t otherwise have a platform to sell their products.”