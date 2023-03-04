Menu

Canada

Witches Market brings the odd and occult to Edmonton

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 4, 2023 4:37 pm
The Original Edmonton Witches Market offers handcrafted and "witchy" goods from local vendors. View image in full screen
The Original Edmonton Witches Market offers handcrafted and "witchy" goods from local vendors. Global News
The Original Edmonton Witches Market brings the odd and the occult to Edmonton with a variety of handmade goods and even psychic readings from local vendors.

The Witches Market has been running for 14 years now and sets up every month in Edmonton.

“It was the first market in the city to bring the weird and the unusual and the occult together,” said market owner A.D. Richardson.

She said when people hear “witches market” they think it’s going to be goth and dark and evil — but it’s not like that at all. It’s really the people who make it witchy, she said.

The typical 35 to 40 vendors that set up at the market are artists and craftmakers of all kinds. Some make candles, others sell home decor and crystals, she said.

“We have a variety of things for people who just believe in karma and who love yoga, to people who are more on the pagan and wicca side of things.”

