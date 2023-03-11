What we know about 4 Flair Airlines planes seized over ‘commercial dispute’

Send this page to someone via email

Flair Airlines say four of its planes are “not operational” after “extreme and unusual” actions by a U.S.-based lessor to seize the aircrafts amid a commercial dispute.

In an emailed statement to Global News Saturday, a spokesperson for Flair Airlines said a “commercial dispute” with a New York-based hedge fund and lessor had affected four of its planes.

“Flair Airlines is aware of extreme and unusual actions taken by a New York-based hedge fund and lessor of certain Flair Airlines aircraft,” the spokesperson said.

“The airline is aggrieved by this unprecedented action.”

The spokesperson added that the airline was involved in ongoing communications with the company and “payment has been initiated.”

“Flair Airlines will continue to engage in a consensual mediation with the lessor to remedy the situation,” the statement said.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the lessor in question is Airborne Capital.

The source told Global News Flair wired money to Airborne on Saturday but was five days behind on payments.

The airline had been “shocked” by the seizure, the source said, adding that while Airborne had given notice on Friday it wanted to terminate its leases for the four planes with Flair, it not indicated it was planning a seizure of the aircraft.

Global News has reached out to Airborne Capital requesting comment but has not yet received a response.

Amid the seizure, Flair said it is activating three spare aircrafts that it had planned to use in the summer.

Last spring, the Edmonton-based airline faced scrutiny over concerns that too much of its operations were controlled by a U.S.-based partner, according to a preliminary review from the country’s transportation watchdog that was obtained by Global News.

In an initial ruling released in March 2022, the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) had said that the ultra-low-cost airline might not be Canadian enough to qualify for its licences to fly in the country.

But after Flair overhauled its board of directors and made a series of governance changes to limit the influence of one of its major U.S.-based investors, the CTA ruled on June 1 that the airline indeed met the letter of the law to keep flying.

What about March Break travel plans?

Canadian airlines and airports are bracing for a surge of passengers over the busy spring break after a chaotic winter holiday travel period that left travellers stranded in foreign destinations, and massive delays in airports around the world in the summer after many COVID-19 travel restrictions lifted.

All of that has spurred questions on whether Canadians planning for March Break travel could face similar delays and frustrations.

Flair said in its statement to Global News that despite the seizure of the four planes, it “will continue to fly its schedule.”

“The airline will utilize additional fleet capacity to minimize the impacts on passengers and does not foresee any major disruptions to its route map,” the spokesperson said.

“We are truly very sorry passengers were impacted today, and are taking steps to get them on their way with minimal disruption.”

— With files from Global News’ Amanda Connolly and Craig Lord.