Canada

Flair Airlines is Canadian, licences won’t be revoked: CTA

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 12:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Future of Flair Airlines still up in the air' Future of Flair Airlines still up in the air
WATCH: Future of Flair Airlines still up in the air – May 3, 2022

The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) has found that Flair Airlines is Canadian, it announced Wednesday.

The low-cost airline’s licences that allow it to fly in Canada were under investigation due to the influence of U.S.-based investor 777 Partners LCC, to which Flair turned in order to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton-based Flair Airlines CEO claims licence safe as airline overhauls board, refinances debt' Edmonton-based Flair Airlines CEO claims licence safe as airline overhauls board, refinances debt
Edmonton-based Flair Airlines CEO claims licence safe as airline overhauls board, refinances debt – Apr 21, 2022

The airline had until May 3 to prove it is Canadian, and now CTA says that it passed the test. The CTA cited the fact that Canadian shareholders now have the right to appoint no less than half of the company’s board, and more than half of the board’s members must be Canadian as reasons for its determination.

Read more: Is Flair Airlines Canadian enough? We’ll know on June 1

“It’s a fantastic day for team Flair,” president and CEO Stephen Jones said Wednesday during a press conference. “‘The question has been answered.”

He said that the Edmonton-based company “never doubted” that it was Canadian and the decision by the CTA is very clear: “Flair is Canadian.”

Flair had made adjustments to its board of directors and governance structure to dampen the influence of 777 Partners when its licence that allows it to fly in Canada was at risk.

777 Partners no long holds unique shareholder rights and Flair has demonstrated it can make money from its own operations and not rely on 777, two other reasons CTA found Flair was Canadian.

Whether Flair was Canadian initially came into question on March 3, when CTA pointed out that 777 controlled its board, its rights exceeded other shareholders and Flair depended on 777 for financing and leasing aircraft.

