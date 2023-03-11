Menu

Canada

Peel Regional Police officer, 2 others injured in vehicle collision in Brampton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2023 9:13 am
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Three people, including a Peel Regional Police officer, have been injured in a vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police say the crash between a police cruiser and one other vehicle took place near Main Street North and Vodden Street East.

Police say the officer suffered minor injuries.

Read more: Driver taken to trauma centre after collision in Brampton, Ont: police

Two people from the other vehicle were taken to hospital.

Trending Now

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the collision has not been released.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

