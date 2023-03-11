Peel Regional Police officer, 2 others injured in vehicle collision in Brampton

See more sharing options

Three people, including a Peel Regional Police officer, have been injured in a vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police say the crash between a police cruiser and one other vehicle took place near Main Street North and Vodden Street East.

Police say the officer suffered minor injuries.

Two people from the other vehicle were taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the collision has not been released.