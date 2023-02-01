Menu

Driver taken to trauma centre after collision in Brampton, Ont: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 12:33 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

One person has been taken to a trauma centre after a collision in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred on Wednesday, in the area of The Gore Road and Don Minaker Drive.

Police said two vehicles were involved.

Read more: Video shows suspect driving car through Vaughan Mills mall in overnight break-in: police

Read next: Longtime CBC journalist, editor dead after random assault in Toronto

Officers said one driver was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Trending Now

According to police, the intersection was closed in all directions.

“Use alternate routes,” police said in a tweet.

