Driver taken to trauma centre after collision in Brampton, Ont: police

One person has been taken to a trauma centre after a collision in Brampton, police say.
Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred on Wednesday, in the area of The Gore Road and Don Minaker Drive.
Police said two vehicles were involved.
Officers said one driver was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
According to police, the intersection was closed in all directions.
“Use alternate routes,” police said in a tweet.
