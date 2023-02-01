Driver taken to trauma centre after collision in Brampton, Ont: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has been taken to a trauma centre after a collision in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred on Wednesday, in the area of The Gore Road and Don Minaker Drive.

Police said two vehicles were involved.

Officers said one driver was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

According to police, the intersection was closed in all directions.

“Use alternate routes,” police said in a tweet.

COLLISION:

– The Gore Rd/Don Minaker Dr #Brampton

– 2 vehicles involved

– 1 driver taken to trauma centre; his injuries are considered serious at this time

– Intersection closed in all directions

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 10:34am

– PR230036767 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 1, 2023