Canada

RCMP search for missing Dauphin teen

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 6:38 pm
RCMP patch computer police View image in full screen
File: An RCMP officer. Courtesty: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen from Dauphin.

McGlare Campbell, 15, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Monday at his home in Dauphin, police said in a release Friday.

Investigators say he was reported missing just over six hours later.

McGlare Campbell, 15.
McGlare Campbell, 15. RCMP Handout

Campbell is five-foot-two in height and weighs 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black jacket and red shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
