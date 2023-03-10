RCMP search for missing Dauphin teen

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen from Dauphin.
McGlare Campbell, 15, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Monday at his home in Dauphin, police said in a release Friday.
Investigators say he was reported missing just over six hours later.
Campbell is five-foot-two in height and weighs 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black jacket and red shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
