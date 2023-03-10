Calgary bylaw seeks to put distance between protesters, city facilities

The City of Calgary is hoping a new bylaw can provide some protection for city staff and groups who have been targeted by hateful protests.

Dubbed the “Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw,” any protest that objects to or disapproves of any race, religion, gender, gender identity, gender expression, disability, age, place of origin, marital or family status, sexual orientation or income source within 100 metres of entrances to a public library or recreation centre would break that bylaw. The bylaw also prohibits similar protests within those facilities.

Repeat offences would result in a doubling or tripling of minimum fines. Offenders could face fines of up to $10,000 and/or a year in prison.

But the proposed bylaw does not ban protests.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is really about striking that balance for that right to protest, but also providing what is – and it’s very much in the title of the bylaw – safe and inclusive access,” Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner said. “It is providing that zone where people can enter and exit a facility free of intimidation or harassment, be that verbal or non-verbal.

“What this bylaw is actually upholding is Alberta human rights legislation.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "What this bylaw is actually upholding is Alberta human rights legislation."

Part of the proposed changes coming to city council on March 14 include the addition of the word “intimidation” to the interpretation of the word “harass” in the city’s Public Behaviour Bylaw.

1:44 Calgary sees more protests against LGBTQ2+ community

“The psychological and physical safety of Calgarians is at risk,” Penner said. “And I can say personally, I have had friends reach out to me, I have had members of the community reach out to me who are very concerned for their safety.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think this is a responsible step for us to take to provide a duty of care to citizens and a duty of care to providing safe access to services that they are entitled to.”

Behaviour of anti-LGBTQ2 protesters in the city has increased in severity in recent weeks, police recently told Global News.

The Calgary Police Service is currently investigating a threat made on social media to the LGBTQ2 community that allegedly included the phrase “there will be blood.”

“The organizers of these referenced protests have indicated an intention to continue protesting all-age drag events until they are shut down or, in the case of Canyon Meadows Aquatic and Fitness Centre, city policies are changed. These protests have been threatening, invoking fear, and inciting hatred, while putting the safety of the public and staff at risk,” a city report reads.

On Tuesday, Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott issued a letter of his support for the LGBTQ2 community.

“These are not isolated incidents. They are a part of an increase in hate globally that has led to immense violence toward vulnerable and marginalized groups, and right now, it is the Trans community that is bearing the brunt of it,” Walcott wrote, pledging an effort to protect the community against hate and intolerance.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am keenly aware that this must be done with care and consideration for the rights and freedoms we enjoy. Inaction and silence, however, is not an option.”

Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong said Calgarians of all identities and backgrounds should be able to feel safe and free from harassment while walking through city streets.

“As an Asian and member of the visible minority community, we have felt a lot of the different stresses and concerns within our community as well,” Wong told reporters. “We want to know that we can walk any street in Calgary without feeling that someone’s going to harass us or throw any threats or verbal attacks on us.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is an unfortunate need to put in place paper to take care of what society should be doing in general.”