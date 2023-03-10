Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener, Ont. youth injured in apparent altercation: police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 5:36 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after finding a youth injured in an apparent altercation in Kitchener, Ont.

They were called to a plaza in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and University Avenue West Thursday around 11:45 a.m. about a disturbance.

Investigators say eight to 10 male youths were involved in a physical altercation.

They say one was located at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment.

Read more: Number of violent incidents at WRDSB schools have risen sharply this year

Investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'More than half of Canadians feel violence in their community has increased: Ipsos poll'
More than half of Canadians feel violence in their community has increased: Ipsos poll
Kitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchenerYouthFightAltercationDisturbance
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers