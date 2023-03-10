Kitchener, Ont. youth injured in apparent altercation: police

See more sharing options

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after finding a youth injured in an apparent altercation in Kitchener, Ont.

They were called to a plaza in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and University Avenue West Thursday around 11:45 a.m. about a disturbance.

Investigators say eight to 10 male youths were involved in a physical altercation.

They say one was located at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment.

Investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

