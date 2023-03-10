Waterloo man charged in theft of boat motor in Centre Wellington

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Waterloo man is facing charges following the theft of a 20-horsepower boat motor from a Centre Wellington business on Thursday morning.

Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a break and enter at Wellington Road 18 at 3:45 a.m.

They tracked down and recovered the motor and arrested the suspect.

A 53-year-old man is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court in May.