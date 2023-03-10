Menu

Crime

Waterloo man charged in theft of boat motor in Centre Wellington

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 10, 2023 3:05 pm
OPP responded to the Wellington Road 18 break-in at 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. View image in full screen
OPP responded to the Wellington Road 18 break-in at 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. File / Global News
A Waterloo man is facing charges following the theft of a 20-horsepower boat motor from a Centre Wellington business on Thursday morning.

Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a break and enter at Wellington Road 18 at 3:45 a.m.

More local news: Winter travel advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region, and Wellington County

They tracked down and recovered the motor and arrested the suspect.

Trending Now

A 53-year-old man is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court in May.

