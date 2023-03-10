Waterloo man charged in theft of boat motor in Centre Wellington

A Waterloo man is facing charges following the theft of a 20-horsepower boat motor from a Centre Wellington business on Thursday morning.
Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a break and enter at Wellington Road 18 at 3:45 a.m.
They tracked down and recovered the motor and arrested the suspect.
A 53-year-old man is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court in May.
