Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health

B.C. health officials to provide spring COVID-19 booster update

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 2:26 pm
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix pauses while speaking during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, May 30, 2022. View image in full screen
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix pauses while speaking during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, May 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Health officials in B.C. will be providing more information Friday on spring COVID-19 booster shots.

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister, Adrian Dix, will be providing the update at 1:30 p.m.

Global News will stream the press conference live in this story.

Last week, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) advised that high-risk individuals should get a booster.

That includes those living in long-term care homes, people aged 65-79 especially if they haven’t had the virus, and anyone aged 80 years and up.

The federal committee also advises adults who are 18 years old and up, who are “moderately to severely” immunocompromised, to also get a booster.

On Tuesday, Canada’s chief public health officer spoke on the current landscape of COVID-19 at a national level.

Despite the persistent presence of the highly contagious Omicron variant in Canada, COVID-19 is not expected to surge in the coming months as hospitalizations and deaths remain stable, Dr. Theresa Tam said.

Speaking at a media conference, Tam said nearly three years after the virus was declared a global pandemic, the country is at a point when COVID-19 activity has reached a “relatively steady state.”

Saturday marks the three-year anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

More to come…

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

