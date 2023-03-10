B.C. health officials to provide spring COVID-19 booster update

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in B.C. will be providing more information Friday on spring COVID-19 booster shots.

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister, Adrian Dix, will be providing the update at 1:30 p.m.

Global News will stream the press conference live in this story.

Last week, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) advised that high-risk individuals should get a booster.

That includes those living in long-term care homes, people aged 65-79 especially if they haven’t had the virus, and anyone aged 80 years and up.

The federal committee also advises adults who are 18 years old and up, who are “moderately to severely” immunocompromised, to also get a booster.

On Tuesday, Canada’s chief public health officer spoke on the current landscape of COVID-19 at a national level.

Despite the persistent presence of the highly contagious Omicron variant in Canada, COVID-19 is not expected to surge in the coming months as hospitalizations and deaths remain stable, Dr. Theresa Tam said.

Speaking at a media conference, Tam said nearly three years after the virus was declared a global pandemic, the country is at a point when COVID-19 activity has reached a “relatively steady state.”

Saturday marks the three-year anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

