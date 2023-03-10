SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 now appears to be in a ‘steady state’ in Canada

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 10:55 am
Despite the persistent presence of the highly contagious Omicron variant in Canada, COVID-19 is not expected to surge in the coming months as hospitalizations and deaths remain stable, federal health officials said.

Speaking at a media conference Tuesday, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said nearly three years after the virus was declared a global pandemic, the country is at a point when COVID-19 activity has reached a “relatively steady state.”

“While uncertainty remains about the seasonal patterns of COVID-19, the current trends suggest we may not see any major waves in the coming months as we prepare for a potential fall and winter surge,” she said.

She added that intensive care unit admissions and deaths have stabilized and population immunity is at a high and stable level, thanks to a combination of vaccines and previous infections among the population.

However, despite the virus waning in Canada, Tam warned it will still continue to impact our health-care system, especially for older and immune-compromised Canadians.

“As we adjust our collective response and move toward the management of COVID-19 as a regularly occurring disease, planning for the fall must take into account the potential demand of COVID-19 and other repository infections on our health-care system,” Tam added.

COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDcovid vaccinecovid canadacanada covidCovid Numberscovid endemic
