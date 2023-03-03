SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 bivalent boosters recommended for at-risk Canadians this spring: NACI

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 2:15 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 booster shot guidance & Ottawa stops sending rapid tests to provinces'
COVID-19 booster shot guidance & Ottawa stops sending rapid tests to provinces
WATCH: COVID-19 booster shot guidance & Ottawa stops sending rapid tests to provinces
Canadians at risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 are being advised to get an additional booster dose this spring.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization, or NACI, says that includes adults 80 and up, those living in long-term care homes and other congregate settings for seniors or those with complex medical needs.

It’s also calling on adults 18 and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, either due to medical treatment or an underlying health condition, to get a booster shot.

Trending Now

Read more: U.S. is mulling shift to annual COVID-19 boosters. What about Canada? 

NACI says adults between 65 and 79 should also get vaccinated, especially if they do not have a known history of being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The committee says the Omicron-containing bivalent mRNA-based vaccines are the preferred option for booster shots and the recommended interval is six or more months from the last COVID-19 dose or infection with the virus, whichever is longer.

NACI says it will continue to monitor emerging evidence on the virus, including how long protection from bivalent boosters lasts, to provide further recommendations on the timing of subsequent boosters, if they are warranted.

COVID-19COVIDcovid canadacovid vaccinescoronavirus vaccinesnacicanada covidCOVID boosterscovid bivalent boostershould i get a covid booster
© 2023 The Canadian Press

