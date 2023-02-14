Menu

Health

B.C. Premier David Eby meets federal ministers on health priorities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2023 5:08 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. premier meets with federal minister of health day after health-care deal is reached'
B.C. premier meets with federal minister of health day after health-care deal is reached
The Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is meeting with B.C. Premier David Eby, just a day after a new health-care funding offer was accepted. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey explains what was discussed and how the federal funding deal will benefit British Columbians.
Premier David Eby and two federal ministers held talks today focusing on reaching bilateral agreements on health-care issues in British Columbia.

The talks come after Canada’s premiers agreed this week to accept a federal offer that will add $46.2 billion in new health-care funding over 10 years.

Read more: Premiers agree to accept Ottawa’s health funding offer: ‘A step in the right direction’

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he expects Ottawa and B.C. to soon reach a flexible bilateral action plan on health issues involving family care improvements, mental health services, front-line worker supports and modernizing the work environment.

Trending Now

Eby says the bilateral discussions underway between B.C. and the federal government are about where the province will allocate funding, and relieving pressure on hospitals through home care and mental health and addictions services are major parts of the talks.

Read more: Side deals on health funding may be reached alongside national agreement: B.C. premier

Read next: Sleep-deprived Calgarian still waiting for CPAP machine following massive recall

B.C. expects to receive an average of $600 million a year over the next decade for health funding from the federal government.

Duclos says he expects the bilateral agreements will improve health services in B.C. and information gathered by the province will give evidence of the progress.

 

