Health

Another ER closure at Nicola Valley Hospital

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 4:37 pm
The closure is due to limited physician availability. View image in full screen
The closure is due to limited physician availability. Google Maps
The emergency department hours at Nicola Valley Hospital have again been cut back due to a physician vacancy, Interior Health said in a notice sent out Tuesday.

Read more: Nicola Valley Hospital emergency department closed Tuesday due to doctor shortage

Merritt and area residents are being warned that the Nicola Valley Hospital will be closed from 8 a.m. Friday, March 10 to 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 11 due to a physician shortage.

Those who need care can access it at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, though all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.

The closure is a regular occurrence in Merritt and a frustration to the mayor of the B.C. Southern Interior city, who said there have been close to 50 closures this year.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Merritt ER closed for third time this month'
Merritt ER closed for third time this month

Merritt is not the only hospital seeing these kinds of issues play out. Since the beginning of 2022, B.C. has seen consistent closures of rural hospital emergency departments as a result of staffing shortages or the inability to cover someone’s shift due to illness.

