Crime

London, Ont. woman accused of stabbing man during altercation in northeast end

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 10, 2023 12:27 pm
A London police vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
A 66-year-old woman from London, Ont., is facing a charge of aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing in the city’s northeast end late Thursday.

Officers responded to a residence in the 200-block of McNay Street, between Huron Street and Victoria Drive, around 10 p.m. for a reported verbal altercation between two adults that had become physical.

It’s alleged that the accused produced a knife during the altercation and then stabbed a male acquaintance, police said. The man was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused faces a charge of aggravated assault and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

