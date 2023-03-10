London, Ont. woman accused of stabbing man during altercation in northeast end

See more sharing options

A 66-year-old woman from London, Ont., is facing a charge of aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing in the city’s northeast end late Thursday.

Officers responded to a residence in the 200-block of McNay Street, between Huron Street and Victoria Drive, around 10 p.m. for a reported verbal altercation between two adults that had become physical.

It’s alleged that the accused produced a knife during the altercation and then stabbed a male acquaintance, police said. The man was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused faces a charge of aggravated assault and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.