See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are treating the death of a 33-year-old man in a Main Street building as suspicious.

Police said they found the man dead in a suite after they were called to a multi-room residence in the 600 block of Main on Thursday morning.

Read more: Winnipeg police homicide unit investigates suspicious death at Elgin Avenue home

Anyone with information can call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:20 Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death in Point Douglas area apartment