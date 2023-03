See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A personal support worker (PSW) has been charged after being accused of stealing valuables from a client’s residence in Oakville.

Halton police allege the worker, contracted to assist clients in homes, took a safe from a home on Yolanda Drive Tuesday.

Cash, jewelry and personal documents were some of the items taken, police say.

A 25-year-old woman is facing a theft over $5,000 charge after police say investigators recovered the safe in a car at her Brampton home.