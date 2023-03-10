Intoxicated woman bites Durham officer while being arrested, police say

An intoxicated woman bit a Durham Regional Police officer while she was being arrested Thursday night in Whitby, police say.
Police said officers were called to a home on Charles Street for a possible break-and-enter in progress.
When they got to the scene, a woman was found “in an intoxicated state” banging on the windows of the residence, police said.
She allegedly resisted officers while being placed under arrest and during the struggle, bit one officer.
The officer was treated for a minor injury, police said.
Trending Now
Whitby resident Jessica Eyre, 33, has been charged with assaulting a police officer, two counts of mischief / damage to property, and intoxication in a public place.
Eyre was released on an undertaking.
More on Crime
Comments