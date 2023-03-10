Menu

Crime

Intoxicated woman bites Durham officer while being arrested, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 10:50 am
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
An intoxicated woman bit a Durham Regional Police officer while she was being arrested Thursday night in Whitby, police say.

Police said officers were called to a home on Charles Street for a possible break-and-enter in progress.

When they got to the scene, a woman was found “in an intoxicated state” banging on the windows of the residence, police said.

She allegedly resisted officers while being placed under arrest and during the struggle, bit one officer.

Read more: Teens charged in Toronto high school shooting face new robbery charges in Peel Region

The officer was treated for a minor injury, police said.

Whitby resident Jessica Eyre, 33, has been charged with assaulting a police officer, two counts of mischief / damage to property, and intoxication in a public place.

Story continues below advertisement

Eyre was released on an undertaking.

