Intoxicated woman bites Durham officer while being arrested, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An intoxicated woman bit a Durham Regional Police officer while she was being arrested Thursday night in Whitby, police say.

Police said officers were called to a home on Charles Street for a possible break-and-enter in progress.

When they got to the scene, a woman was found “in an intoxicated state” banging on the windows of the residence, police said.

She allegedly resisted officers while being placed under arrest and during the struggle, bit one officer.

Read more: Teens charged in Toronto high school shooting face new robbery charges in Peel Region

The officer was treated for a minor injury, police said.

Whitby resident Jessica Eyre, 33, has been charged with assaulting a police officer, two counts of mischief / damage to property, and intoxication in a public place.

Story continues below advertisement

Eyre was released on an undertaking.