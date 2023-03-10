Menu

Canada

Employment ‘little changed’ in February, Statistics Canada says, as economy slows

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 6:32 am
The national unemployment rate held steady in February, Statistics Canada said Friday, with employment “little changed.”

The agency said employers added 22,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.0 per cent, remaining just above record lows.

That follows strong employment growth of 150,000 new jobs in January, despite indications the country’s economy was slowing heading into 2023.

At its latest interest rate announcement, the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady but flagged that the labour market is still too tight.

Read more: Bank of Canada holds key interest rate, but what comes next? Here’s what they said

The central bank is expecting higher interest rates to weigh on employment and dampen wage growth.

— with files from The Canadian Press

More to come.

Statistics CanadaCanada NewsUnemploymentCanada economyinterest ratejobs reportjobs CanadaCanada job numbersCanada jobs reportCanada labour force survey
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

