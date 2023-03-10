Employment ‘little changed’ in February, Statistics Canada says, as economy slows

The national unemployment rate held steady in February, Statistics Canada said Friday, with employment “little changed.”
The agency said employers added 22,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.0 per cent, remaining just above record lows.
That follows strong employment growth of 150,000 new jobs in January, despite indications the country’s economy was slowing heading into 2023.
At its latest interest rate announcement, the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady but flagged that the labour market is still too tight.
The central bank is expecting higher interest rates to weigh on employment and dampen wage growth.
— with files from The Canadian Press
More to come.
