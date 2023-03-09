‘Discriminatory comments’ at SD23 public meeting lead to suspension of second comment period

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the public in the Central Okanagan will no longer be able to voice their concerns to SD23’s trustees, after discriminatory comments were directed at the board’s trustees at a public meeting Wednesday night.

“We have a board of education business meeting that happens in public, and we welcome public input, but with that, when people bring in their opinion and their ideas, sometimes that’s better directed to another place,” explained Central Okanagan School Board Chair Lee-Ann Tiede.

“We’re not an operating board, we’re a governing board.”

Previously, there were two opportunities for the public to the school trustees’ questions. The first portion — focused on comments or questions regarding action items in that meeting’s agenda — will remain in place.

The second part, where the public could ask questions about “any matter pertaining to public education,” has been put on hold.

While Tiede wouldn’t elaborate on the types of comments recently directed at the trustees, she says the move was made to protect the students, staff and trustees, after receiving reports from students and staff that the comments at some of the board meetings made them feel unsafe.

“The turning point for me, was when a student from our district student council came to me and said ‘trustee Tiede, I don’t feel safe,’” said Tiede.

“We can’t hear that. No matter their opinion or background, we need to pay attention and when we listen to understand, is when we’re going to make a difference in our society.”

In the past, Tiede was outspoken about her opposition to SOGI 123 — a mandated sexual orientation and gender identity program in B.C. — but it appears she’s changed her stance on the matter.

“As the board of education, I speak for every student, and knowing many of our LGBT students — they are our students, and they’re important,” expressed Tiede.

“I love them and care for them.”

The SD23’s superintendent, Kevin Kaardal, said the school district will remain firm on their decision to protect their students and faculty, while continuing to support SOGI 123 in the curriculum.

“We do not tolerate bullying or harassment of any kind in our schools, and we will not give space for members of the public to harass staff, students, or trustees with intolerance towards marginalized communities,” said SD23’s superintendent, Kevin Kaardal.

“Public schools continue to support SOGI learning and foster inclusive spaces for 2SLGBTQ+ people because all students and staff must be safe so they can learn and work.”

The public is also no longer allowed to record the meetings on personal devices, effective immediately.