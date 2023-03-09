Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pellet gun found after police shooting on funicular bridge in central Edmonton: ASIRT

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 4:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmontonians unsettled after daytime shooting involving police by the funicular'
Edmontonians unsettled after daytime shooting involving police by the funicular
WATCH: Edmontonians say they're unsettled by a shooting Thursday in the heart of the city's river valley. Police shot a suspect on the funicular promenade after several calls were made about a man with a gun.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The investigation into an Edmonton police situation and shooting on the funicular promenade bridge in the North Saskatchewan River valley has revealed a pellet gun was involved.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the shooting and issued an update on Thursday, one week after the situation took place.

The Edmonton Police Service said several calls came in just after noon on March 2 about a man with what appeared to be a handgun on the pedestrian bridge connecting the funicular to the Frederick G. Todd lookout.

Police tactical teams arrived on the scene and began establishing physical containment of the suspect, police said.

Read more: Suspect injured in police shooting on funicular bridge in central Edmonton, gun found on scene

The man began moving around the promenade, and police said he was directed by officers to surrender but did not obey.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton police said a confrontation occurred, an officer fired their gun and the suspect was struck.

Video shared with Global News, recorded from the hill above, shows what happened. A tactical team is seen creeping up the stairway on the south side of the structure and up onto the pedestrian bridge that crosses Grierson Hill.

Click to play video: 'Shooting involving police on funicular in central Edmonton'
Shooting involving police on funicular in central Edmonton

A person can be seen crouching on the other side of an elevator in the middle of the bridge. Police are then seen walking around toward the person, when multiple gunshots are heard in rapid fire.

The man falls to the ground and the officers surround him before the video ends.

Trending Now

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and no one else was hurt. On Thursday, ASIRT said the man remained in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta’s police oversight body plagued by delays

In its update, the police watchdog confirmed the weapon found near where the man was arrested turned out to be a pellet gun.

A pellet gun recovered from the scene of a police shooting on the funicular bridge in Edmonton's North Saskatchewan River valley on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
A pellet gun recovered from the scene of a police shooting on the funicular bridge in Edmonton’s North Saskatchewan River valley on Thursday, March 2, 2023. ASIRT

ASIRT said its investigation will continue to examine the use of force by the officer, but no additional information will be released.

The agency is tasked with looking into incidents where people are seriously injured or killed in interactions with police across Alberta, as well as allegations of police misconduct.

More on Crime
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimePolice ShootingASIRTAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamEdmonton police shootingNorth Saskatchewan River ValleyFunicularfunicular police shootingfunicular promenade bridgefunicular shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers