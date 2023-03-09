Pellet gun found after police shooting on funicular bridge in central Edmonton: ASIRT

Send this page to someone via email

The investigation into an Edmonton police situation and shooting on the funicular promenade bridge in the North Saskatchewan River valley has revealed a pellet gun was involved.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the shooting and issued an update on Thursday, one week after the situation took place.

The Edmonton Police Service said several calls came in just after noon on March 2 about a man with what appeared to be a handgun on the pedestrian bridge connecting the funicular to the Frederick G. Todd lookout.

Police tactical teams arrived on the scene and began establishing physical containment of the suspect, police said.

The man began moving around the promenade, and police said he was directed by officers to surrender but did not obey.

Edmonton police said a confrontation occurred, an officer fired their gun and the suspect was struck.

Video shared with Global News, recorded from the hill above, shows what happened. A tactical team is seen creeping up the stairway on the south side of the structure and up onto the pedestrian bridge that crosses Grierson Hill.

A person can be seen crouching on the other side of an elevator in the middle of the bridge. Police are then seen walking around toward the person, when multiple gunshots are heard in rapid fire.

The man falls to the ground and the officers surround him before the video ends.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and no one else was hurt. On Thursday, ASIRT said the man remained in hospital.

In its update, the police watchdog confirmed the weapon found near where the man was arrested turned out to be a pellet gun.

A pellet gun recovered from the scene of a police shooting on the funicular bridge in Edmonton’s North Saskatchewan River valley on Thursday, March 2, 2023. ASIRT

ASIRT said its investigation will continue to examine the use of force by the officer, but no additional information will be released.

The agency is tasked with looking into incidents where people are seriously injured or killed in interactions with police across Alberta, as well as allegations of police misconduct.