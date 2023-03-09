Menu

Consumer

Calico Critters recall 3.5 million toys after 2 children choke to death

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 4:05 pm
Yellow Labrador Calico Critter twins with the recalled bottle accessory in yellow and recalled pacifier accessory in pink. View image in full screen
Yellow Labrador Calico Critter twins with the recalled bottle accessory in yellow and recalled pacifier accessory in pink. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Epoch Everlasting Play, the company behind the popular Calico Critters line of toys, said it is recalling about 3.5 million units after two children died in choking incidents involving a bottle and pacifier accessory.

The recall includes more than 50 types of the flocked animal figurines and sets that were sold with the bottle and pacifier accessory, according to Health Canada. The accessories are in a variety of colours with the pacifier measuring about 1 centimetre long and the bottle measuring about 2 centimetres long.

A bottle and pacifier accessory sold under the Calico Critters brand, which were recalled on March 9, 2023 for posing a choking hazard.
A bottle and pacifier accessory sold under the Calico Critters brand were recalled on March 9, 2023, for posing a choking hazard. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

“The bottle and pacifier accessories pose a potential choking hazard to children under 3 years of age,” Health Canada says, adding that parents should take the toys away from children immediately and contact Epoch Everlasting Play for a free replacement.

Just under 250,000 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and 3.2 million were sold in the U.S. between January 2000 and August 2021, the recall states.

The company is aware of three incidents involving these accessories, including the deaths of a two-year-old child in New Mexico and a nine-month-old baby in Japan. Another choking incident was reported in the U.S. that didn’t lead to death. No injuries related to Calico Critters have been reported so far in Canada.

Epoch Everlasting Play can be reached at 1-800-631-1272, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern time, or by email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com for inquiries about free replacement accessories. A full list of the recalled products can be found on the company’s website.

Calico Critters are “miniature animal figures, with homes, furniture and accessories,” according to the brand’s website.

“The animal figures are unique because they are made of a special flocked material that gives them an endearing quality. They were introduced in Japan in 1985 and are distributed worldwide.”

