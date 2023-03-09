Woman carjacked after trying to help victims of 3-vehicle Toronto crash: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who stopped at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Toronto on Wednesday night to help those involved was instead carjacked, police say.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the Black Creek Drive and Jane Street area.

The collision caused serious injuries to the occupants of one of the vehicles.

“One of the witnesses who had stopped to provide assistance called police to report her vehicle had been stolen from the scene by a suspect involved in that initial collision,” Schmidt said.

He said officers believe that the suspect was operating one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

“His vehicle was no longer drivable and as he got out of his vehicle, he attempted to steal the witness’ vehicle. He was pushed away from the first vehicle, then jumped into a second vehicle that had stopped,” Schmidt said.

There was reportedly a 16-year-old passenger who jumped out before the suspect sped away.

The suspect was described as a male, around six feet to six feet one inch, with short braided hair who was wearing a hooded sweater.

It’s also believed that the vehicle that the suspect was initially driving was stolen, Schmidt added.

Officers are continuing to investigate.

