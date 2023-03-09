Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman carjacked after trying to help victims of 3-vehicle Toronto crash: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 2:25 pm
OPP say a three-vehicle crash happened in the Black Creek Drive and Jane Street area around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. View image in full screen
OPP say a three-vehicle crash happened in the Black Creek Drive and Jane Street area around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Twitter / @OPP_HSD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman who stopped at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Toronto on Wednesday night to help those involved was instead carjacked, police say.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the Black Creek Drive and Jane Street area.

The collision caused serious injuries to the occupants of one of the vehicles.

“One of the witnesses who had stopped to provide assistance called police to report her vehicle had been stolen from the scene by a suspect involved in that initial collision,” Schmidt said.

He said officers believe that the suspect was operating one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Read more: 2 people injured in North York shooting, man dead in Vaughan shooting: police

Story continues below advertisement

“His vehicle was no longer drivable and as he got out of his vehicle, he attempted to steal the witness’ vehicle. He was pushed away from the first vehicle, then jumped into a second vehicle that had stopped,” Schmidt said.

There was reportedly a 16-year-old passenger who jumped out before the suspect sped away.

The suspect was described as a male, around six feet to six feet one inch, with short braided hair who was wearing a hooded sweater.

Trending Now

It’s also believed that the vehicle that the suspect was initially driving was stolen, Schmidt added.

Officers are continuing to investigate.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeOPPTorontoOntario Provincial PoliceToronto crimeToronto CarjackingBlack Creek Drive and Jane StreetBlack Creek Drive and Jane Street carjackingwoman carjackedwoman carjacked toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers