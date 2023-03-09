Menu

Fire

Suspected chemical leak in Burlington, Ont. sends 13 people to hospital: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 2:02 pm
About a dozen people were sent to hospital as a precaution following a suspected chemical leak at a food manufacturing facility in Burlington, Ont.

Halton police say 13 people were affected by what was believed to be an ammonia leak just after 11 a.m. at Sofina Foods plant at 821 Appleby Line.

A number of other employees were evacuated by Burlington firefighters and transported by city buses to Appleby Arena.

Police say there were no serious injuries reported and that the ministry of labour was on the scene investigating the incident.

