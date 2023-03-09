Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Part of southern Ontario set to see another snowstorm Friday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 10:10 am
Click to play video: '‘Thundersnow’ winter storm slams Toronto-area'
‘Thundersnow’ winter storm slams Toronto-area
WATCH ABOVE: Snow was not the only thing flashing throughout the Toronto-area sky on Friday — there was also "thundersnow." Ahmar Khan reports from Toronto in the middle of this frigid scene.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another snowstorm is set to impact part of southern Ontario on Friday, though accumulation amounts are expected to be much less than what was experienced last week.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said snow will begin in the early morning across southwest Ontario and spread into Kitchener-Waterloo and Hamilton by mid-morning.

The Greater Toronto Area will start to see snowfall around noon.

“The snow will be accompanied by winds in the 20 to 40 km/h range which will cause some blowing snow,” Farnell said.

“Everything tapers off during the evening as the system quickly moves east.”

Part of southern Ontario set to see another snowstorm Friday - image View image in full screen
Global News

Accumulation amounts will be highest across the western GTA, Hamilton and in the Niagara Region where up to 15 cm is expected, Farnell said.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for some areas, including Hamilton, Niagara, London, and Windsor.

“For the rest of the GTA, it looks like closer to 5 cm with locally up to 10 cm possible,” he said.

Trending Now

“Temperatures will remain below freezing on Friday but the good news is now that we’re later in March, the higher sun angle means that light snow has a harder time accumulating on road surfaces during the day.”

Through next week, temperatures will remain slightly below seasonal.

“Old man winter isn’t done with us just yet,” Farnell said.

Advertisement
More on Canada
OntarioTorontoHamiltonWeatherToronto weathersnowstormOntario weatherSouthern OntarioHamilton weatherSouthern Ontario weathertoronto snowstorm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers