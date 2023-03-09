Sask. government tightens restrictions on independent schools

Send this page to someone via email

Oversight on independent schools in Saskatchewan is being strengthened.

That’s according to the government of Saskatchewan, which says the changes begin in fall 2023.

Independent schools in the province have been under the microscope since August 2022, when a class-action lawsuit alleging that Mile Two Church Inc., which operates Legacy Christian Academy (LCA), located in Saskatoon, and a list of 21 named defendants, physically and sexually abused students, with the province of Saskatchewan being added to the lawsuit later on.

None of those allegations have been proven in court.

The amendments to the Registered Independent School Regulations and the Education Funding Regulations will see mandatory administrative policies that the Ministry of Education says are similar to those for Saskatchewan school divisions.

For example, the policies regulate attendance, extracurricular activities, and parents’ complaints and grievances.

Other changes enhanced financial reporting requirements, and require all registered independent schools to have a defined separation of duties among the board, director and principal.

In the 2024-25 school year, all qualified independent schools and certified independent schools will need to be registered as separate, non-profit organizations from any parent organization.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that students in all of Saskatchewan’s schools feel safe, protected and respected,” said Education Minister Dustin Duncan.

“While we believe registered independent schools have a place in our education sector by giving parents the choice to educate their children in accordance with their conscientious beliefs, these additional regulations will ensure that the necessary government oversight is in place.”

The province said the new regulatory amendments will be available in the coming weeks.

In February, criminal charges were laid in connection to the investigation into LCA. Saskatoon police charged a 46-year-old with sexual assault and exploitation of a minor. His first court appearance is expected to be Monday.

Calls for more scrutiny on independent schools have been ongoing since summer 2022, with the Saskatchewan NDP telling the provincial government to freeze funding for LCA.

Back in November, a biology textbook from LCA made the rounds, using dragons and the Lochness Monster as evidence that people and dinosaurs lived at the same time, with Duncan saying that it’s up to parents to decide where their kids get educated.

“We give them a choice, and if they don’t want that for their children they don’t have to be there. Nobody is forced to attend these schools,” Duncan said.

Back in August, Duncan noted there were gaps in independent school regulations, and administrators were assigned to three independent schools, with one of them later getting closed.

LCA isn’t the only independent school that has received some flack, with former students of Prairie Christian Academy, located just outside of Saskatoon, claiming the school didn’t provide quality education or enough mental health supports, and with one student saying he almost took his own life because he was told being gay was wrong.

— with files from Brooke Kruger, Connor O’Donovan, Kelly Skjerven, and Nathaniel Dove.